Bath Spa University is working with Jadavpur Univeristy in India and Delhi-based sports broadcasting company SportzWorkz on an initiative called Her Game Her Story.

The project, which is focused on sports coverage in India, aims to transform the media narrative surrounding women’s sports.

This includes improving the scale and quality of media coverage, as well as the diversity of events in the Indian sporting landscape.

Her Game Her Story has been designed and is being led by Dr Suman Ghosh and Lizzie Powell at Bath Spa University and is being funded by the British Council’s Going Global Industry-Academia partnership scheme.

A key outcome is an online platform that will equip journalists and reporters with essential tools and resources with a view to significantly elevate the visibility and representation of women’s sports.

This provides access to a wealth of information on events, athletes, rules, and compelling stories.

The university believes Her Game Her Story will play “a transformative role towards creating a more supportive and enriching media landscape for women’s sports, bridging gaps in coverage and encouraging a diverse and inclusive portrayal of female athletes and their achievements”.

While the focus of the initiative is on sports coverage in India, once completed, the project partners aim to apply the model to other countries.

To mark the launch of the initiative, Bath Spa University is holding a Her Game Her Story event next Wednesday (19 June) where presenter Ali Vowles, will be joined by a panel of industry experts.

The event aims to bring together thought leaders, media professionals, and sports enthusiasts to discuss the future of women’s sports coverage and collaborations that could bridge gaps that exist in women’s sports broadcast media.