BBC Children’s and Education, the Premier League and ParalympicsGB have joined forces to provide schools with inclusive PE equipment and resources.

The Super Movers for Every Body project is aimed at engaging disabled children and those with special educational needs in sport and physical activity.

1.5 million children in England have special educational needs or are disabled, but only one in four disabled children take part in physical activity at school.

As part of the scheme, teachers and parents can access free online curriculum-linked resources on BBC Teach. The resources include Super Movers for Every Body follow-along films featuring CBBC stars, ParalympicsGB athletes and Premier League mascots, as well as other downloadable activities to get children moving.

Primary school teachers across the UK are also able to register for a free Super Movers For Every Body equipment pack (pictured above), funded by the Premier League, to help them deliver inclusive sports activity for all students aged five to 11.

These packs contain a range of equipment and resource cards designed to facilitate various fun activities, including Blind Football, Para-athletics and Boccia.

The packs and online resources will empower teachers, parents and caregivers to introduce new sports to children during the school term and the summer holidays, providing them with new opportunities as the build-up to the Paralympics in Paris this August gets under way.

Multiple Paralympic gold medallist, Hannah Cockroft said: “I am so proud to be part of the exciting Super Movers for Every Body campaign. It’s all about ensuring no child misses out on PE and sport in schools, whether they are disabled or non-disabled, it encourages everyone that they can move, they can be active and they can be included.

“Giving teachers and children the confidence, skills and knowledge they need to ensure nobody is left out is so important to me. We need to recognise that every child can do sport, it is just about finding the right activity and making any adaptations to find the way that is right for them.

“I have so many skills from taking part in sport that have been so valuable in all aspect of my life and I want every child to have the opportunity to develop those skills.”

Helen Foulkes, head of BBC Education, added: “We’re thrilled to launch the next phase of Super Movers, now joined by ParalympicsGB alongside the Premier League in our partnership. With the upcoming summer poised to inspire countless children to embrace sport, it’s so important that teachers have the resources and equipment necessary to facilitate this journey for all pupils. Super Movers for Every Body is a programme designed to be inclusive and accessible to all, embodying the belief that sports and physical activity are for Every Body.”

Clare Sumner, chief policy and corporate affairs officer at the Premier League, said: “Super Movers for Every Body complements our successful Premier League Primary Stars programme, which uses football to inspire primary school children to be active and develop essential life skills.

“By providing over 3,000 inclusive equipment packs and working with great partners, we aim to break down potential barriers to participation and inspire children to try fun new sports that help them build connections, embrace each other’s differences and develop a life-long love of being active.”

David Clarke, CEO of ParalympicsGB and England’s all-time leading goal scorer in blind football, added: “This powerful campaign, featuring a host of ParalympicsGB stars and delivered in partnership with BBC Children’s and Education and the Premier League, will help ensure no primary school age pupil will be left on the sidelines during PE lessons.

“Super Movers for Every Body will empower teachers and parents with the skills they need, and provide thousands of schools with the equipment, to deliver inclusive sporting sessions which challenge perceptions of what disabled people can do.

“Equally importantly, it will also promote the power of allyship and give children a greater understanding of the benefits of creating a truly inclusive environment at an age where they will have those skills for life.

“Disabled people of all ages tell us that representation plays a crucial part in breaking down barriers to participation and this is why I am so proud that these valuable resources feature a host of disabled athletes demonstrating the unique power of sport to connect us.”

To apply for an inclusive PE equipment pack and explore the free resources, head to the Super Movers for Every Body website. Schools have until 7 June 2024 to register and, if successful, will receive their pack from September 2024, the start of the next school year.