The British Basketball League is hiring an in-house production team.

Nine roles have been advertised with the competition, including producer, director, editor, and content creator roles. The job descriptions outline that these will cover live production and content around the matches.

Currently, Buzz 16 produces BBL matches that are shown by Sky Sports, with Brandvox then handling production for the D2C BBL Player and individual clubs. BBL did not comment when asked whether these roles would replace any current production plans.

The executive producer role states that the successful candidate will “lead the production team for live TV telecasts of all BBL games,” while other roles mention creating content for both broadcast and digital platforms as well as commissioning content with agencies and production companies. It is also stated that there will be a remote production system in place, with on-site teams at arenas managed from a London studio.

BBL CEO Aaron Radin, who joined late last year from Facebook and has also worked for NBCUniversal, wrote of the new roles: “When I accepted the CEO of the BBL role, I knew that the first order of business was to set up our organization to be able to present our product, and tell our stories, in the most compelling, engaging way.

“We want to drive an emotive connection to our players, teams and league culture that makes our audience care, become our biggest ambassadors and enable our marketing partners to tap into that connection as well. That requires taking a hands-on approach to producing the telecast of our games as well as developing efficient processes to create and adapt our content for all of the different platforms that we distribute to and position us well to monetize each of them.

“There is a huge, untapped audience in the UK that loves basketball (it is the second most played sport) and delivering our content at scale to connect with that audience is one of our top priorities.

“We have several roles that we are opening today to help realize this vision. If you are interested, or know someone who is qualified, this is an extraordinary opportunity to build a world-class sports media property.”