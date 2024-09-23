Broadcasting Center Europe is to release the innovative sports production tools early next year under the banner Media-as-a-Service

Broadcasting Center Europe (BCE) is to release a portfolio of cloud live sports production tools early next year, badged Media-as-a-Service.

The Media-as-a-Service products include Holovox for remote commentary and live event accessibility, Playit for cloud-based TV channel management, Freecaster for streaming live events and VOD content and NxP for content exchange and distribution.

They have been created by BCE, which is part of the RTL Group of companies.

The Media-as-a-Service platform gets its official launch in early 2025, and was previewed at IBC2024 earlier this month.

Holovox enables one or multiple voiceover streams to live shows from anywhere in the world. The cloud platform gives commentators control over their upcoming events, making it possible to delegate tasks to their teams or go live on a project.

The Basketball Champions League (pictured) is currently using Holovox to enhance its remote voiceover capabilities.

Playit is a cloud-based playout platform, designed for the flexible management of TV channels. Customers can launch thematic or pop-up channels, broadcast content globally and integrate live events across various platforms.

Freecaster is a streaming platform that manages both live events and VoD content. It supports the streaming of live events in various formats, including social networks.

Finally, NxP connects contributors, partners, members, and organisations, offering secure global content delivery.

Frédéric Fiévez, chief operating officer, BCE, said: “From enhancing live broadcasts with remote voiceover capabilities, managing TV channels flexibly, streaming live events and VoD content seamlessly or revolutionising content exchange, our Media-as-a-Service portfolio is a highly innovative way for organisations to enhance their media operations and achieve their business objectives.”