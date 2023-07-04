Gravity Media has promoted Beth Lowney to the position of general manager of its recently launched Production Centre in White City.

She joined the company last year as business development manager – outside broadcasts and projects, having previously had eight years of experience working across major global sporting events. Prior to joining Gravity Media, she was at the International Tennis Federation and held the role of broadcast and media manager.

In her new role at Gravity Media she will oversee operations at the Production Centre and act as the main point of contact for sports federations including ATP Media and Formula E. She will also continue to be a member of the company’s business development team.

The Production Centre is a 50,000 sq ft facility designed to support both on-premise and distributed remote production workflows. It has dedicated master control rooms, six dedicated production control rooms with dedicated audio control rooms, seven flexi control rooms, multiple off-tube commentary booths, two studios, lighting and vision control facilities, fast turnaround and craft edit, flexi desk production spaces, media management and client desking.

Ed Tischler, Gravity Media managing director said: “We are delighted to announce Beth as the general manager of our second Production Centre in London. Her extensive experience in the industry and valuable knowledge of remote production make her an invaluable asset to our business. We believe that her unique perspectives will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional results and maintain our position as a leader in the industry.”

Lowney added: “I am thrilled to continue my career at Gravity Media, as the launch of Gravity Media’s Production Centre in White City has marked a pivotal moment. I look forward to bringing my expertise and contribute to working alongside the talented team to drive continued success and growth of the company.”

Blair Wood, business development director, said: “Beth has delivered outstanding achievements throughout her time at Gravity Media as a senior female leader within the business. The addition of Beth to the Production Centre team will continue to drive our end-to-end solutions and ensure the facility delivers a first-class experience for clients. We look forward to the positive impact Beth will undoubtedly continue to make within Gravity Media and the industry as a whole.”