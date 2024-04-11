Boxxer has named Dan Humphreys as its chief communications officer.

Humphreys joins the boxing promotor after over two-and-a-half years with Formula E as VP of communications, and before that was VP of international communications with WWE. He has also worked at CSM, Channel 4, and ITN during over three decades in the industry.

At Boxxer, Humphreys will be responsible for strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, media relations, and content.

Boxxer works with a number of British boxers, and shows its fights through a deal signed with Sky Sports in 2021. Its most recent bout, Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke’s tie, reached 1.7 million viewers through the broadcaster. The next fight from Boxxer will be Lauren Price and Jessica McCaskill facing off for Welterweight World Titles in Cardiff on 11 May.

Ben Shalom, founder and CEO of Boxxer, said: “I am excited to welcome Dan to Boxxer as we look to capitalise on our successful growth as an innovative boxing and sports content brand. Dan has unrivalled experience and expertise in delivering game-changing communications strategies on a global scale for major sports businesses and we cannot wait to feel his impact here.”

Humphreys added: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the incredible team here at Boxxer and do everything I can to help build the momentum gathering pace around the business. Ben Shalom is the undisputed public relations dream. He had the passion, energy and sheer guts to get into the boxing industry in his mid-20s and challenge the old establishment. In just a few years, his vision is changing professional boxing and winning a new generation of fans. I can’t wait to play a part in the next chapter of Boxxer’s success story.”