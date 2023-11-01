The final tables at the Awards are on sale now. All Platinum, Premium Plus and Premium Tables have already sold out.

It’s your final chance to book your place at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 gala dinner at the London Hilton, Park Lane on Thursday (2 November).

This is the third year of the Broadcast Sport Awards, which was last year attended by sports and entertainment stars including Ian Wright, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Steve Jones, Greg James and Dermot O’Leary.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 is close to selling out, with Platinum Tables, Premium Plus Tables and Premium Tables have all sold out. There are now just a very limited number of Standard Tables left, which will only be available for final bookings today.

The Awards night is being hosted for a second year in succession by comedian Dara Ó Briain.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 is sponsored by base, dock10, EMG, IMG, Limitless Broadcast, Ross, The Collectv and Timeline TV. The photo booth sponsor is LTN.

To see the shortlist for the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023, click here.

For table enquiries, please contact , visit https://www.broadcastsportawards.co.uk/ or click the ‘Book Now’ box.