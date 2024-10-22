The panel discussion at the Broadcast Sport Summit features speakers from Footballco, Little Dot Sport, Dizplai and Two Circles

The Creating Sports Content that Engages Gen Z Audiences panel discussion at the Broadcast Sport Summit 2024 focuses on how to produce, package, and distribute sports content that will appeal to a younger audience.

The Broadcast Sport Summit takes place at Emirates Stadium, London on 13 November 2024. It hosts a full day of content across two streams, with an exhibition and networking area, showcasing the best in sports production, sports broadcasting, and sports content.

BROADCAST SPORT SUMMIT 2024 - SESSION PROFILE

Creating Sports Content that Engages Gen Z Audiences

10:15-10:45, Masterclass Room

Speakers:

Xavi Sanchez, Executive Head of Video - Footballco

Robbie Spargo, Managing Director - Little Dot Sport

Imogen Thom, Lead Consultant, Content - Two Circles

Grace Wilson, Marketing Executive – Dizplai

Chair: Sarah Butler, CEO and Founder - Sport Business Connected

Session overview: What is best practice when it comes to producing, packaging, and distributing sports content for a younger audience? This session offers tips on how to make your content engaging and reach large audiences of Gen Z sports fans through clever storytelling; creative use of highlights and behind-the-scenes clips; and distributing intriguing, attention-grabbing content that feels authentic to this audience. This panel also discusses the merits of athlete-created content, short-form vs long-form documentary content, fantasy leagues, esports and more, for Gen Z sports fans.

Topics to be discussed in this session:

Is there such a thing as ‘best practice’ when it comes to producing, packaging, and distributing sports content for a younger audience?

Are some of the accepted truths about Gen Z (eg. they won’t sit through a full match; they are always distracted by social media; they aren’t interested in post-match analysis, etc) actually true?

What are standout examples of sports content that has truly honed its approach to content to target Gen Z – what lessons can we learn from these?