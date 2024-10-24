The Storytelling with Athletes speaker session at the Broadcast Sport Summit 2024 focuses on what’s the best practice when creating content with athletes, and the pitfalls you should avoid.

The Broadcast Sport Summit takes place at Emirates Stadium, London on 13 November 2024. It hosts a full day of content across two streams, with an exhibition and networking area, showcasing the best in sports production, sports broadcasting, and sports content.

The programme includes speakers from BBC Sport, Snapchat, IMG, Aurora, Little Dot Sport, Dizplai, SailGP, Sky Sports, Watford FC, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, BBC Radio 5 Live, Disguise, Warner Bros Discovery Sports, Box to Box Films, DAZN, Stats Perform, Vizrt, After Party Studios, Magnifi, dock10, and more, as well as sports presenters Jason Bell, Rachel Stringer and Steve Rider.

BROADCAST SPORT SUMMIT 2024 - SESSION PROFILE

Storytelling with Athletes - How to Maximise the Impact of Sports Content

14:40 - 15:10, Plenary Room

Speakers:

Michael Carr, CEO - Crowd Network

Charlie Copsey, Founder & CEO - Underground Fan Club

Warren Smith, Head of Sport and Factual - Box to Box Films

Chair: Rachel Stringer, Sports Broadcaster

Session overview: Athlete-focused and even hosted content has grown in popularity over recent years, resulting in more sports people becoming interested in launching their own shows, podcasts and more. However, this has had mixed results, with some, such as The Overlap, seeing huge success, while others struggle and fall by the wayside. What is the key to creating content with athletes, and what are the pitfalls you should avoid?