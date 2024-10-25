The panel discussion at the Broadcast Sport Summit features speakers from After Party Studios, Two Circles and The Space Between

The Commercial Partnerships Shaping Sports Content speaker session at the Broadcast Sport Summit 2024 focuses on what a brand looks for in a potential rights holder partner.

The Broadcast Sport Summit takes place at Emirates Stadium, London on 13 November 2024.

The programme includes speakers from BBC Sport, Snapchat, IMG, Aurora, Little Dot Sport, Dizplai, SailGP, Sky Sports, Watford FC, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, BBC Radio 5 Live, Disguise, Warner Bros Discovery Sports, Box to Box Films, DAZN, Stats Perform, Vizrt, After Party Studios, Magnifi, dock10, and more, as well as sports presenters Jason Bell, Rachel Stringer and Steve Rider.

BROADCAST SPORT SUMMIT 2024 - SESSION PROFILE

The Commercial Partnerships Shaping Sports Content

15:15 - 15:45, Masterclass Room

Speakers:

Dave Horner, Creative Producer - After Party Studios

Lisa Parfitt, Co-founder - The Space Between

Nick Robbins, Managing Director, Sponsorship & Premium Sales, EMEA & APAC - Two Circles

Chair: Katerina Tornari, Commercial & Marketing Advisor

Session overview: Why does a brand sponsor certain sports, clubs and events and not others? What does a brand look for in a potential rights holder? What sort of assets does a global brand look to receive out of a partnership? What are the key commercial partnerships currently shaping sports content, and why? In this session, we speak to a major sponsor to understand exactly what catches their eye amongst the hundreds of partnership proposals they receive.