The one-day event will be held at Lord’s Cricket Grounds with two streams of speaker sessions, case studies and sports leader fireside chats

Broadcast Sport has announced details of its new event, the Broadcast Sport Summit, which takes place 1 November at Lord’s Cricket Grounds.

It’s a one-day event showcasing the best in sports production, sports broadcasting, and sports content, bringing together the global sports industry and sports tech leaders in a series of compelling discussions.

The event is designed to bring the various elements of sports media together to connect, network and discover.

The Broadcast Sport Summit programme is packed full of high-level discussions and unique insights into the business of sports media.

Topics include: A series of fireside chats with global sports leaders

What brands look for in commercial partners

How to reach a global audience for your sport

How sports broadcasters are adapting to changing viewing habits

The Power of Women’s Sport

How emerging tech is enhancing fan engagement

Early bird tickets cost just £80 for the full day, which includes all refreshments, lunch and after-show networking drinks.

You can buy your ticket here, or by clicking the box below.