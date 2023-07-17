The one-day event will be held at Lord’s Cricket Grounds with two streams of speaker sessions, case studies and sports leader fireside chats

Broadcast Sport has announced details of its new event, the Broadcast Sport Summit, which takes place 1 November at Lord’s Cricket Grounds.

It’s a one-day event showcasing the best in sports production, sports broadcasting, and sports content, bringing together the global sports industry and sports tech leaders in a series of compelling discussions.

The event is designed to bring the various elements of sports media together to connect, network and discover.

The Broadcast Sport Summit programme is packed full of high-level discussions and unique insights into the business of sports media.

Topics include:

  • A series of fireside chats with global sports leaders
  • What brands look for in commercial partners
  • How to reach a global audience for your sport
  • How sports broadcasters are adapting to changing viewing habits
  • The Power of Women’s Sport
  • How emerging tech is enhancing fan engagement

Early bird tickets cost just £80 for the full day, which includes all refreshments, lunch and after-show networking drinks.

The Broadcast Sport Summit - 1 November, Lord’s Cricket Ground - Programme

08:30-9:30 Registration, Networking and Exhibition Opens (60 mins)

09:30-9:35 Welcome (5 mins)

09:35-10:10 Opening Keynote: Global Sports Leader (35 mins)

10:10-10:40 Fan Engagement - How to Develop an Effective Content Strategy (30 mins) MASTERCLASS

Confirmed speakers: Stu Thomson, Founder/CEO - Cut Media / Robbie Spargo, Director of Sport - Little Dot Studios

10-10-10:40 The Power of Women’s Sport (30 mins)

Confirmed speakers: Tammy Parlour MBE, CEO - Women’s Sport Trust / Victoria Monk, Women’s Sport Lead - CSM

10:40-11:10 Use of Social Media to Engage Younger Audience and Develop a Sponsorship Portfolio to Match (30 mins) MASTERCLASS

11:10-11:35 COFFEE BREAK (25 mins)

11:35-12:05 Global Sport Leaders: Session One (30 mins)

12:05-12:40 How Emerging Tech is Enhancing Fan Engagement (35 mins) MASTERCLASS

12:05-12:40 What’s Next for Sports Documentaries? (35 mins)

Confirmed speakers: John McKenna, Co-Founder / CEO - Noah Media Group

12:45-13:50 LUNCH (65 mins)

13:50-14:20 Global Sports Leaders: DAZN

14:20-14:50 How to Create a Successful Sports Podcast (30 mins)

Confirmed speakers: Sophie Hind, Managing Director - Voiceworks Sport / Michael Carr, CEO - Crowd Network

14:50-15:20 The Changing Shape of Sports Media (30 mins)

Confirmed speakers: Conrad Wiacek, Head of Sport Analysis & Consulting - GlobalData

14:50-15:20 The Economics of Live Sport Contribution (30 mins) MASTERCLASS

Confirmed speakers: Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO - Appear

15:20-15:45 BREAK (25 mins)

15:45-16:15 How to Modernise an International Sports Federation (30 mins) MASTERCLASS

15:45-16:15 New Sports: How to Reach a Global Audience (30 mins)

16:15-16:45 10 Top Tips for Making your Sport Massive on TikTok (30 mins) MASTERCLASS

16:15-16:45 No live rights? No problem - Maximising the Impact of Sports Content (30 mins)

Confirmed speakers: Stu Thomson, Founder/CEO - Cut Media / Robbie Spargo, Director of Sport - Little Dot Studios

16:45-17:20 Global Sport Leaders: Session Two (35 mins)

17:20-17:30 Closing Remarks (10 mins)

17:30-18:30 Drinks reception (60 mins)

The event sponsors are Appear, Base, Dock10 and Telestream.

