The one-day event will be held at Lord’s Cricket Grounds with two streams of speaker sessions, case studies and sports leader fireside chats
Broadcast Sport has announced details of its new event, the Broadcast Sport Summit, which takes place 1 November at Lord’s Cricket Grounds.
It’s a one-day event showcasing the best in sports production, sports broadcasting, and sports content, bringing together the global sports industry and sports tech leaders in a series of compelling discussions.
The event is designed to bring the various elements of sports media together to connect, network and discover.
The Broadcast Sport Summit programme is packed full of high-level discussions and unique insights into the business of sports media.
Topics include:
- A series of fireside chats with global sports leaders
- What brands look for in commercial partners
- How to reach a global audience for your sport
- How sports broadcasters are adapting to changing viewing habits
- The Power of Women’s Sport
- How emerging tech is enhancing fan engagement
Early bird tickets cost just £80 for the full day, which includes all refreshments, lunch and after-show networking drinks.
You can buy your ticket here, or by clicking the box below.
The Broadcast Sport Summit - 1 November, Lord’s Cricket Ground - Programme
08:30-9:30 Registration, Networking and Exhibition Opens (60 mins)
09:30-9:35 Welcome (5 mins)
09:35-10:10 Opening Keynote: Global Sports Leader (35 mins)
10:10-10:40 Fan Engagement - How to Develop an Effective Content Strategy (30 mins) MASTERCLASS
Confirmed speakers: Stu Thomson, Founder/CEO - Cut Media / Robbie Spargo, Director of Sport - Little Dot Studios
10-10-10:40 The Power of Women’s Sport (30 mins)
Confirmed speakers: Tammy Parlour MBE, CEO - Women’s Sport Trust / Victoria Monk, Women’s Sport Lead - CSM
10:40-11:10 Use of Social Media to Engage Younger Audience and Develop a Sponsorship Portfolio to Match (30 mins) MASTERCLASS
11:10-11:35 COFFEE BREAK (25 mins)
11:35-12:05 Global Sport Leaders: Session One (30 mins)
12:05-12:40 How Emerging Tech is Enhancing Fan Engagement (35 mins) MASTERCLASS
12:05-12:40 What’s Next for Sports Documentaries? (35 mins)
Confirmed speakers: John McKenna, Co-Founder / CEO - Noah Media Group
12:45-13:50 LUNCH (65 mins)
13:50-14:20 Global Sports Leaders: DAZN
14:20-14:50 How to Create a Successful Sports Podcast (30 mins)
Confirmed speakers: Sophie Hind, Managing Director - Voiceworks Sport / Michael Carr, CEO - Crowd Network
14:50-15:20 The Changing Shape of Sports Media (30 mins)
Confirmed speakers: Conrad Wiacek, Head of Sport Analysis & Consulting - GlobalData
14:50-15:20 The Economics of Live Sport Contribution (30 mins) MASTERCLASS
Confirmed speakers: Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO - Appear
15:20-15:45 BREAK (25 mins)
15:45-16:15 How to Modernise an International Sports Federation (30 mins) MASTERCLASS
15:45-16:15 New Sports: How to Reach a Global Audience (30 mins)
16:15-16:45 10 Top Tips for Making your Sport Massive on TikTok (30 mins) MASTERCLASS
16:15-16:45 No live rights? No problem - Maximising the Impact of Sports Content (30 mins)
Confirmed speakers: Stu Thomson, Founder/CEO - Cut Media / Robbie Spargo, Director of Sport - Little Dot Studios
16:45-17:20 Global Sport Leaders: Session Two (35 mins)
17:20-17:30 Closing Remarks (10 mins)
17:30-18:30 Drinks reception (60 mins)
The event sponsors are Appear, Base, Dock10 and Telestream.
