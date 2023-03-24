The feature doc is being financed, developed and produced through Noah’s newly launched content fund

Noah Media Group has announced it will finance, develop and produce several projects through its newly launched multi-million dollar content fund.

The first project to be announced under the scheme is a feature foc on Carl Lewis. This will be executive produced by athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED, co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Lewis won nine Olympic gold medals in track and field and was voted ‘Sportsman of the Century’ by the International Olympic Committee and ‘Olympian of the Century’ by Sports Illustrated.

The currently untitled feature doc will explore the man behind the medals, with exclusive access to his family, closest friends and a vast, unseen archive.

The film will show the transformational impact Lewis’s career had – both in his sport and in wider society. This is set against a contemporary narrative as Lewis, now a coach and politically engaged, confronts issues around his country’s future.

The film will be co-directed by Noah Media Group co-founder Gabriel Clarke (Finding Jack Charlton, McQueen: The Man & Le Mans) and Chris Hay (All Around). LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will executive produce for UNINTERRUPTED.

Clarke said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Carl to tell his timely and important story. The aim has always been to capture the true scale of his sporting and cultural impact, making LeBron, Maverick and the brilliant UNINTERRUPTED team the ideal production team-mates.”

Cinetic Media will be representing the Carl Lewis film for worldwide sales, alongside Noah Media Group’s international sales team.

Noah Media Group will be announcing further projects that will be developed, financed and produced as part of the content fund, over the coming months.