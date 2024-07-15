The EFL League Two club will stream every league game live internationally on the platform, which has been created in partnership with Endeavor Streaming

Carlisle United has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to launch a global streaming service, CUTV.

The EFL League Two club will stream every league game live internationally on the platform, to reach new audiences around the world and drive deeper fan engagement.

CUTV is powered by Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform and provides viewers in the UK with live coverage of the club’s press conferences, exclusive content such as player interviews, highlights, full match replays and behind the scenes footage.

Endeavor Streaming is providing customer support services for CUTV.

The streaming service will air games live to audiences outside the UK, with selected games available to view domestically, which fans can watch on a pay-per-view basis, or through monthly or annual subscriptions. The service is available online at watch.carlisleunited.co.uk.

CUTV will replace the iFollow platform for Carlisle United.

Carlisle United chief executive Nigel Clibbens, said: “The development of our own streaming service powered by Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform is a significant development for the club. It opens a huge number of potential opportunities to us for the first time. This is an exciting time and we look forward to working with Endeavor Streaming as we bring the new service to our fans.”

Fred Santarpia, president at Endeavor Streaming, added: “Direct to consumer services represent a significant opportunity for clubs like Carlisle United to reach new audiences worldwide, while also deepening their relationship with loyal fans who are seeking more interaction beyond the traditional matchday experience. Endeavor Streaming continues to be at the forefront on supporting football clubs on their digital expansion.”