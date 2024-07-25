Collective Media Group has produced Dark Side Of Glory, a documentary series focusing on the true crime stories behind murders in sport.

Directed by Arianna Perretta, the series is launching on streamer Showmax, with distribution for other territories, including the UK, being handled by Abacus Media Rights.

The 76-minute first episode, The Durban Axe Murderer: The Rugby Killer, premieres on Showmax on 31 July, and tells the story of former rugby player Joseph Ntshongwana, who played for South Africa at U21 level and for the Blue Bulls between 1998 and 2001. Ten years later, he was arrested for killing four men with an axe, and wounding two others. Joseph claimed to be avenging the gang rape and subsequent HIV infection of his daughter - but police found he had no children. You can watch the trailer below.

The 86-minute second episode, Death in the Heartlands, lands a week later, and investigates the murder of three female runners in Kenya in 2021: Edith Muthoni, a day later Agnes Tirop, and six months later Damaris Muthee Mutua. All had allegedly been killed by the men closest to them – their partners or coaches. Two of the murders happened in the elite running community of Iten, known as the Home of Champions. Tirop, an Olympian and two-time World Athletic Championship medalist, was found stabbed to death in her home there - soon after clinching a 10,000m world record in Germany. She would have been a favourite at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

“Death in the Heartlands exposes the harsh challenges young, especially female, athletes face and celebrates the resilience and courage of the women who have organised to challenge the culture and system around elite running in Kenya,” says Perretta.

She added, “Dark Side Of Glory puts the spotlight on the real voices behind these cases, from the relentless Durban police team that brought Joseph Ntshongwana to justice, to the courageous friends and families of Agnes Tirop, Edith Muthoni, and Damaris Muthee, who exposed the exploitation of female athletes. These are raw, powerful, and shocking stories.”