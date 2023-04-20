Copa90 Studios has announced a content series, Behind The Game, which it co-produced with Premier League Productions.

The show was created in partnership with the Premier League and Budweiser, and will see guests from the football and music worlds take part in Budweiser bar games while discussing their careers and off-pitch interests with host Ian Wright. Budweiser is a brand partner with Copa90.

Behind The Game has been released on the Premier League YouTube channel, as well as made available to the league’s international licensees. The first episode, featuring Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson and musician Kojey Radical, is available under this article.

Copa90 Studios launched just last year, with former Plum Pictures head of development Dan Lewis arriving to become creative director of the studio. Copa90 co-founder and COO Ross Whittow-Williams has overall responsibility for it.

Whittow-Williams, who is speaking at the Broadcast Sport European Sport Summit later this year, said of this news: “Modern audiences no longer see sports as simply games to watch and play but instead as jumping off points to explore and express their wider cultural passions, interests and beliefs. We launched Copa90 Studios with the specific aim of playing in this space – developing premium sports-adjacent entertainment that connects with modern audiences on a deeper level.

“To be off the mark with a series that fuses athletes from the biggest sports league in the world with some of the best music artists in the world in a differentiated entertainment proposition all facilitated by one of the biggest brands in the world is the perfect validation of that ambition and a real statement of intent of how we mean to go on.”

Wright, who won Pundit of the Year at the 2022 Broadcast Sport Awards, added: “I’m so excited for you all to see this show. It’s been a privilege to get to know these talented footballers and musicians. When you’ve faced the same pressures, criticism, joys and moments of self-doubt as a person and you find common ground in your experiences, you can get a lot from a conversation. Some of their bar game skills need some work, though!”

Todd Allen, global vice president at Budweiser, commented: “Copa90 has been a creative partner of ours for the last four years so bringing them in as our entertainment partner for Behind the Game was a no-brainer. We’re really excited about the show and our evolving approach with content in our partnerships.”

Images: Axelle Courlander/Copa90