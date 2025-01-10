The former MD of NEP Connect and SIS Live will take up his new position later this month

David Meynell is joining BMC TV as CEO.

The former MD of NEP Connect, who left that company a year ago, has now resurfaced at “media moving experts” BMC.

The company specialises in moving media over fibre, satellite and the cloud.

On a LinkedIn post, Meynell said: “Having seen the incredible company [general manager] Lee Russell and [director] Tim Horsfield have built, I’m looking forward to working with them and the talented team at BMC. With its cutting-edge infrastructure, impressive customer base, and high-profile contracts, BMC is poised to expand rapidly in the media connectivity sector.

”In the coming weeks, we’ll be making key announcements, sharing important updates and unveiling exciting opportunities to join our team.”

BMC’s customers include BBC Sport, ITV Sport, Sunset+Vine and Whisper, and it’s worked on high-profile projects including Wimbledon, UEFA Euro 2024, The Boat Race and FIBA World Cup Qatar.