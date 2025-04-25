Josh Denzel and Alex Aljoe will host daily shows every morning, with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the competition

Legends Soccer Group have appointed Josh Denzel and Alex Aljoe to host its Legends Ibiza event this summer (2-5 June 2025).

Legends Ibiza will see household names from across the globe competing in football, padel and golf events in Ibiza, alongside exclusive VIP parties and receptions.

Denzel and Aljoe will host daily shows, including Hola From Ibiza every morning, with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, bringing insights from the likes of Luis Figo, Iker Casillas and Juan Sebastián Verón.

The four-day event will be broadcast and streamed worldwide and delivered in collaboration with partners on the island, including Estadio Municipal Santa Eulalia del Rio, The Bubble Club, and Golf Ibiza.

Denzel has previously hosted the FA’s Lion’s Den on England’s digital channels, while Aljoe is a multi-lingual reporter and presenter who’s a pitch-side reporter for the Premier League every weekend.

As well as reporting on the event, Denzel is taking part in the challenges, and will be mic’d up throughout the football, padel and golf competitions, bringing viewers closer to the action than ever before.

He said: “Ibiza is a special place, and where better to host the inaugural Legends Ibiza event than the White Isle this summer. It’s not just about the sport and the parties, it’s about what they bring. Friendships, community, camaraderie, it’s perfect. It’s going to be a magic, unique and fun event - and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Aljoe adds: “Legends Ibiza promises to be three days of star power, never-before-seen VIP access, an incredible spectacle of sport and entertainment, all while supporting the LuÍs Figo Foundation and the Red Cross of Ibiza. I can’t wait to bring the fans closer to the action than ever before, and where better place to do it than from the White Isle. It’s going to be an amazing few days.”