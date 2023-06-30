The innovation is integrated into ChatGPT and combines machine learning, speech recognition, natural language processing and conversational AI

The Tour de France and Tour de Frances Femmes has partnered with NTT to introduce a series of innovations, including a digital human (pictured above).

NTT is the official tech partner to the event organiser, Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O), and for almost a decade has enhanced fan engagement through a series of tech-driven new features around the Tours.

This year the highlight of its work is developing the digital human, which is ChatGPT-integrated, and combines machine learning, speech recognition, natural language processing and conversational AI.

It’s been specifically trained on relevant race information and can access real-time data to provide the ultimate user experience.

Other innovations this year include NTT creating the world’s largest “connected stadium” by setting up a digital twin of the race using IoT and edge technologies, which will connect layers of real-time information to replicate all aspects of the event digitally.

To enable this, each of the bikes on the Tours transmit a constant stream of latitude, longitude, and speed data over radio networks to race motorcycles or a plane.

A microwave signal carries this data to the end of the race, where a truck-based edge-computing device runs NTT’s real-time analytics platform.

Shahid Ahmed, Group EVP, New Ventures and Innovation at NTT, said: “Combining IoT and edge unlocks a new level of operational excellence and one that can’t be achieved in isolation. Capturing, processing, and analysing data alongside the unity of these technologies is essential for making every bike a ‘digital twin’ which is the ultimate demonstration of edge computing in action.”

Julien Goupil, Head of Partnerships & Media at A.S.O, adds: “Having worked with NTT for the past nine years, we’ve seen data become an increasing asset to better explain the race to a mass audience, strongly engage our fans, improve their fan experience and support our race organisation’s challenges.”