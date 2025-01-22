The graphics animate dynamically into and out of existing on-screen elements, and have been created using Unreal Engine and Verso Live

The DP World Tour has introduced an assortment of new live broadcast graphics.

The graphics went live at the end of last year, and were developed by TV graphics specialist MST Systems using Unreal Engine and Verso Live.

The graphics are rendered in real-time with low-latency.

They have been created with a modular design approach that makes it possible for on-screen templates to animate dynamically into and out of existing on-screen elements.

In this way, it enables real-time data to continuously build on what viewers see and what might already be onscreen.

As well as providing viewers with greater insight, the DP World Tour says the new approach has led to a reduction in the amount of graphics equipment needed, reducing the footprint required for the production of on-screen graphics.