The production agency is distributing news content for each event in the Championship via 8,500 digital and social channels and 700 broadcasters

All-electric raceboat championship E1 has partnered with production agency Story10 to increase the exposure of the inaugural UIM E1 World Championship.

The partnership sees Story10 distributing news content for each event in the Championship across its network of 8,500 digital and social channels and 700 broadcasters.

The content includes host city profiles, event highlights, and viral moments. Story10 is also producing and distributing feature stories throughout the season, which include team owner profiles and messaging around key E1 topics of sustainability, innovation, and marine preservation.

Two events in the E1 Series – Jeddah and Venice – have already completed, with content being used by 575 media outlets across broadcast, digital and social channels in over 100 markets worldwide.

James Dobbs, managing director of Story10’s parent company SNTV, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with E1 to help promote their inaugural series across our global distribution network. E1 has all the attributes a sport needs to succeed in today’s media landscape; a visually spectacular competition with high-profile entertainment cross-over, all rooted in the essential ambition to achieve environmental sustainability. We’re already seeing significant engagement from our media partners and will continue to introduce new audiences to the series.”

Nick Bailey, E1 head of communications, added: “Partnering with Story10 allows us to take all the thrilling on-water action of E1 to an even greater audience, as the championship goes from strength to strength in its first season. The race highlights and bespoke features distributed to Story10’s vast network enables our fans and the world’s media to discover even more about our inspirational pilots, world-renowned team owners and iconic RaceBirds.”

Launched by SNTV in 2021, Story10 helps brands, federations and sports organisations place themselves in the sports news agenda. SNTV is a joint venture between The Associated Press and IMG.