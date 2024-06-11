Streaming tech company Bedrock and interactive TV tech company Ease Live have partnered to provide interactive overlays for UEFA Euro 2024 matches.

The overlays will be available on M6+, the free streaming service from France’s Groupe M6, and provide viewers with live game statistics and fan engagement features, including match stats, team line-ups, player stats, standings and more.

The overlays ‘sit over’ existing TV or OTT services and are provided via Android TV, Apple iOS and Android mobile devices. The partnership will continue after the Euros, when interactive overlays will also be available through a range of smart TVs and devices including Samsung, LG, Hisense, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock, said: “By combining Bedrock’s streaming expertise with Ease Live’s innovative overlay technology, we’re powering M6+ to deliver a truly engaging experience for EURO 2024 viewers, setting a standard for how fans will expect to interact with their favorite sporting events.”

Kjetil Horneland, chief executive officer of Ease Live, added: “Engaging audiences with interactive content is all about delivering a great user experiences across different devices – enabling our customers to grow their services and to monetise more of their content. It’s really exciting that the first deployment from our collaboration with Bedrock is to enable France’s sports fans to enjoy interactivity throughout such a major event as the Euro 2024. We are impressed with the quality of their streaming services and their highly dedicated team and look forward to enabling M6+ and other Bedrock customers to launch interactive features in the future.”