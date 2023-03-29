Extreme E has appointed Nic Makepeace as its senior digital manager, responsible for digital and social content.

Makepeace joins the company from agency Seven League, owned by IMG, where he spent four years working with clients such as the NBA and NFL. His work included playing a leading role in creating and running UK, Canadian and German social media channels for the Minnesota Vikings NFL team, as well as advising on international strategy.

He was also responsible for reimagining the social strategy for NBA’s 2021-2022 season. This included engaging with 6.3 million fans across Europe and the Middle East, as well as extending the sport’s social presence to Greek and Arabic-speaking fans.

Makepeace said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Extreme E. As a digital first proposition this series has such massive scope and the chance to do things a little bit differently, which is hugely interesting to me.

“A big focus for me here will be bringing stories of the drivers to our audience and working really closely with the teams and partners - they are such a huge part of any motorsport but, in particular, with Extreme E.

“The championship’s partners have such amazing stories to tell. What they do across the paddock and the legacy events is incredibly cool and something I haven’t experienced before in my career.

“The chance to make an impact and to build on the community that’s already been created and grow the young, involved, more environmentally aware fanbase, is a great challenge and I can’t wait to get started.”

Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, added: “We are thrilled to have Nic on board with us. His experience and expertise in the digital sports realm at such a global level will be invaluable to us as we continue to build our brand and engage with fans around the world. We have no doubt that Nic will play a pivotal role in the growth and success of Extreme E as we enter the next exciting phase in our series.”

Extreme E recently appointed Kris Reid as its new head of marketing, and revealed that it reached 135 million global viewers for its second season - with the third season now underway and heading to Scotland next. The racing series works with Aurora for its live production and other content.