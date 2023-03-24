Extreme E has appointed Kris Reid as head of marketing.

He has worked across a diverse range of industries including sports, music, and fashion. He has previously worked as marketing lead for Extreme E’s sister series Formula E’s London E-Prix.

Reid has also worked with street trials rider Danny MacAskill on live shows and producing engaging content campaigns for his bike display team Drop & Roll.

In 2014, Reid founded specialist handcrafted sunglasses brand Tens, which was recognised with numerous awards and accolades, including personal investment from Sir Richard Branson.

Extreme E says his experience in fan acquisition and engagement initiatives will be invaluable as the sport continues to grow and evolve. “With Kris at the helm of Extreme E’s marketing team, fans can expect to see even more creative campaigns and initiatives aimed at driving engagement and awareness for the championship,” said the press release announcing Reid’s appointment.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Extreme E at such an exciting time in the series’ development. The championship’s commitment to using sport to tackle climate change, as well as its key pillars of gender equity and diversity, are truly inspiring. I’m looking forward to working with the team to develop innovative campaigns and initiatives that will further engage our ever-increasing fan base and drive awareness for these vital missions.

“I hope my exposure to fast-paced environments, creating and working for disruptive brands, start-up culture, and of course being a massive motorsport fan, will all play into my new role. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kris to the Extreme E team. His experience in brand development, content marketing, and strategic partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to build our brand and engage fans around the world. We’re excited to see what he’ll bring to the table as we work to make Extreme E the premier electric off-road racing series in the world.”