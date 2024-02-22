Extreme E has named Curveball Digital as the digital content agency for its fourth season.

Curveball already works with Extreme E’s sister competition, the E1 boat racing series, and has began work with Extreme E at the Desert X Prix in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month. The company is working solely on content for digital and social media channels.

Aurora continues as the race series’ broadcast production partner, producing all live and highlights coverage of races as well as non-digital/social content.

Ali Russell, managing director of Extreme E, said: “Extreme E has always been a digital-first product and so we are thrilled to partner with Curveball Digital for Season 4, whose eye for capturing world-class social and digital media content is exceptional.

“Their efforts in the build up to and during the Desert X Prix illustrate the direction we are moving in with regards to our digital content outputs, and we are excited to deliver innovative campaigns and activations throughout 2024 as we look to widen our ever-growing fanbase.

“It is a momentous year for our championship, especially with the launch of Extreme H on the horizon, and we look forward to Curveball Digital joining us on this journey.”

Paddy Sloane, Curveball Digital director and co-founder, said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Extreme E and broaden our relationship with the Electric 360 ecosystem. Extreme E is not just one of the most exciting sporting properties in the world at the moment, but is actively making a difference in environmental and climate science and research.

“We feel Extreme E is an ideal partner for the team at Curveball, who specialise in producing ultra-creative, audience-driven social content - and we look forward to telling the stories on and off the racetrack this year as they transition to leading the hydrogen revolution with Extreme H.”

Kevin Blundell, fellow Curveball Digital director and co-founder, added: “Extreme E is one of the most interesting sports in the industry right now.

“Engaging social content generally does one of two things, it entertains people or it educates people. With the storylines, personalities and pillars Extreme E has at its disposal, both on and off the track, the Championship can be an industry leader on social.

“The Curveball team are buzzing to be part of the journey and looking forward to building on a great start to Season 4 in Jeddah.”