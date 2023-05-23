He will also become a board member of Great Run Company

FilmNova has appointed Jan Frouman as non-exec director and Great Run Company board member, as it looks to implement a strategy for expansion.

Frouman is president of California’s film and TV studio The North Road Company, which has housed productions including Ford v Ferrari, Hidden Figures, 30 for 30, Super League: The War for Football, and upcoming documentary series about the New York Yankees, Yankees Win.

He was previously president of Westbrook International Holdings, and senior advisor, Westbrook Inc, the entertainment venture company founded by actor Will Smith and his wife Jade Pinkett Smith.

Prior to Westbrook, between 2010 and 2019, Frouman was chairman and CEO of Red Arrow Studios.

Peter Mather, chair of The Great Run Company, said: “We are hugely excited that Jan has joined the team as we continue to roll out our ambitious plans. Jan will share his considerable knowledge in the sector and his experience in the financing of filmmaking and documentary projects.”

Frouman added: “Great Run Company has a rich and storied history in sport and sports events. I’m honored to join the board, and look forward to working with my colleagues and management to advance the company’s goals.”

This year FilmNova will be covering World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) and Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) events globally. The company was appointed as production partner of The Boat Race for the BBC and was recently involved in Channel 4’s coverage of the Wheelchair Rugby European Championships. The company also has a number of Originals projects in development.

FilmNova was founded in 1988 to be the television production arm of the Great Run Company. The organisation was established by Olympic medallist, Sir Brendan Foster, and has offices in Gateshead and London.