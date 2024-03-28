It’s been re-appointed by the BBC to produce coverage in collaboration with BBC Sport, of Saturday’s Men’s and Women’s Boat Races

FilmNova is to produce live coverage of the 2024 Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge, which will air on BBC1 on Saturday (14:00-16:30).

Technical facilities will be provided by EMG UK, BBC Sport’s technical partner for the event.

Matthew Coliandris is directing the race coverage, Lucy Cutler is producing, and the coverage will be fronted by Clare Balding, Lee McKenzie and Qasa Alom, with Andrew Cotter leading the commentary.

Clare Balding will anchor the programme from Putney with Lee McKenzie at the finish in Mortlake and Qasa Alom providing roving reports.

They will be joined by a host of guests including last year’s winning Cambridge Cox Jasper Parish.

FilmNova won a competitive tender in 2022 to become BBC Sport’s collaboration partner for the Boat Race.

The company has also now reached agreement to produce the content for a further two years.

FilmNova managing director Phil Sibson said: “We’re delighted to have renewed our agreement with BBC Sport for the next two years and look forward to bringing all the excitement and drama of this iconic race to BBC one viewers and audiences around the world.”