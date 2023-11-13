5G enabled the production crew to roam cable-free around the stadium to capture footage from the locker rooms to the pitch

The German Football League (DFL) has teamed up with TVU Networks to enable 5G live broadcasts from FC Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

The productions took place during the 2023 German Supercup. The TVU One live video transmitter was used to harness 5G networks, provided by Deutsche Telekom, enabling the Viaplay production crew to film in different parts of the stadium, from the locker rooms to the pitch, offering unparalleled viewing angles.

TVU Networks’ TVU ISX transmission algorithm, in combination with prioritised 5G SIM cards within the TVU One ensured transmission security and consistent connectivity. All the action on the pitch was transmitted without a hitch, says TVU.

The company describes the 5G broadcaste as a ”landmark test, setting a new benchmark for the industry and showcasing the vast potential and versatility of 5G networks in reshaping the way we view live sports”.