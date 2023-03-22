Gravity Media has revealed the remote broadcast that will be in place for Cricket Australia’s Sheffield Shield Final.

Taking place 23-25 March, the match will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo, and the Cricket Network.

12 cameras are in place for the production, as well as a HD OB truck, for hte showpiece fixture, which caps off over 350 hours of coverage produced by Gravity for Cricket Australia this summer. This has included 22 matches in the Marsh One Day Cup, 35 matches in the WBBL, the WNCL Final, the Australia A v West Indies tour match, the GGXI v Pakistan Women’s Match and the Sheffield Shield Final.

This season has also seen the introduction of Cricket Australia’s proprietary CELBO broadcast production solution, which allows remote production of events through cellular and cloud based technologies to deliver individual camera and audio feed coverage to Gravity Media Australia’s production centres in Sydney and Melbourne.

It allows the pair to create, direct and deliver a complete broadcast production, including on-screen graphics and multiple camera replay capabilities.

Dan Allan, content manager for broadcast at Cricket Australia, said: “Cricket Australia is proud to have partnered with Gravity Media to deliver the biggest season of cricket to date. Their newly-developed remote production solution was the perfect fit for a summer that saw us take matches to all corners of the country and reach more fans than ever before.

“Furthermore, their seamless integration with existing broadcast infrastructure made the transition a no-brainer for us. Gravity Media’s services are consistently at the cutting edge of broadcast technology and have helped further cement Cricket’s position as Australia’s favourite sport.”

Nigel Naseby, business development manager at Gravity Media Australia, added: “Gravity Media is pleased to have once again worked closely with Cricket Australia across this summer of cricket.

“We value our partnership with Cricket Australia and are committed to continue to evolve our coverage with the introduction of new broadcast and production technologies for Cricket Australia and its broadcast partners.

“Our proprietary CELBO production solution is a significant step forward for Gravity Media Australia in delivering a complete broadcast outcome for Cricket Australia across many of its events. We look forward to building on these developments over the coming twelve months.”