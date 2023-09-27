Gravity Media provided technical facilities for the sixth edition of the Laver Cup this week.

The competition, which saw Team World defeat Team Europe for the second year running, took place in Vancouver, Canada from 22-24 September. Gravity Media partnered with Tennis Australia, which created the tournament alongside Roger Federer’s management company TEAM8, and Brazilian businessman and former Davis Cup player Jorge Paulo Lemann, to capture the action - which it has done so for every edition since it was launched in 2017.

The production included three OB trucks and a range of speciality and RF cameras, and assisted with pre-match analysis, commentary, and interviews with players and coaches, in addition to the live tennis.

Georgy Tishin, Gravity Media’s project manager, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Tennis Australia for yet another year of bringing the Laver Cup to tennis enthusiasts around the world.”