Gravity Media Australia and Events South Australia have outlined their broadcast technology and production plans for the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under cycling race across Australia and multiple international territories.

The race spans nine stages and two criteriums. The Santos Tour Down Under is owned and managed by Events South Australia, a division of the South Australian Tourism Commission, on behalf of the South Australian Government.

Gravity Media Australia has been appointed by Events South Australia as the host broadcast company for the event, which it has previosly worked on for the last three years.

Gravity Media Australia is utilising a mix of outside broadcast trucks and satellite units, more than 15 cameras, including on-board chase motorcycles and coverage from the air with a helicopter camera.

A crew of up to 100 will cover the production of the Santos Tour Down Under as it travels more than 1,000 kilometres across South Australia.

As well as delivering all broadcast technologies and being the host broadcaster, Gravity Media Australia will also be the production company for the event, creating, producing, and delivering the complete television production of the Santos Tour Down Under for the world.

It will produce Seven Network’s coverage of the Santos Tour Down Under, via its SNG fleet, with mobile cellular and cloud-based technologies linking the race to the Gravity Media Production Centre in Sydney to streamline and enhance the efficient delivery of Seven’s broadcast production.

Gravity Media’s overall production – encompassing 40 hours of live coverage and the production and delivery of a daily highlights programme for Australian and international audiences – will be broadcast to a global audience across multiple international broadcast and content delivery platforms .

Hitaf Rasheed, executive director, Events South Australia, South Australian Tourism Commission, said: “We are excited to attract more fans to the Santos Tour Down Under this summer through a high-quality broadcast that will showcase the best that South Australia and our great race has to offer.”

Mike Purcell, head of production, Gravity Media Australia, adds: “Gravity Media Australia takes great pride in its partnership with Events South Australia. The Santos Tour Down Under is a complex and rewarding production undertaking.

“The entire team at Gravity Media is delighted to once again be playing a key role in delivering a world class broadcast that captures the Tour Down Under and showcases to the world both Adelaide and the tremendous countryside of South Australia.”