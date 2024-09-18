It aims to work with sports organisations, athletes and broadcasters to leverage social media trends, data, analytics and immersive experiences

HBS, the host broadcaster of major international sports events, has launched digital content creation arm, Skroller.

The new wing aims to work with sports organisations, athletes, sponsors and broadcasters to deliver cross-platform campaigns that leverage social media trends, data and analytics, and ground-breaking immersive experiences.

Skroller is led by a team of digital experts and has been developed to meet the growing demand for impactful digital strategies.

HBS has a proven track record in delivering content for world-class sports events, and, with Skroller, hopes to be able to help its partners expand fan bases and activate untapped revenue streams.

Skroller will focus on creating high-quality, original content that spans a diverse range of genres and formats, including video, infographics and interactive media.

Dan Miodownik, CEO, HBS, said: “Skroller represents the next phase of growth for HBS. The development of Skroller responds to the fast-moving world of sport and will help our partners to engage, evaluate, and retain audiences like never before. Because sports fans don’t sit still, we will continue to evolve, ensuring that our clients are well-positioned for success in a rapidly changing environment. Skroller will activate campaigns driven by data and an in-depth knowledge of the latest trends, leveraging HBS’ proven track record with international partners.”

‍Tim Stott, executive digital producer, Skroller, added: “At Skroller, we live and breathe sport, meeting the fans where they watch, like, and share. With the right fit, for the right platform, Skroller takes content from the sporting venue to the superfan, and understands that a compelling moment could come from a specialised broadcast camera or a mobile phone. We are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in production, optimising interactive branded content and enabling the integration of biometric and skeletal data into media. Our creative and agile team has an intuitive understanding of what will resonate with viewers, and it is this perspective that delivers truly exciting and authentic content.”