High Performance Originals have released a series called What It Takes: Williams Racing that’s now available to stream on the High Performance app.

The three-part series goes inside the headquarters of the Formula 1 team to present a behind-the-scenes tour of Williams Racing’s state-of-the-art facilities in Oxfordshire.

The episodes feature F1 Team Principal James Vowles; racing driver Jamie Chadwick (pictured above) and performance coach Patrick Harding (pictured below).

What It Takes: Williams Racing is produced, directed and edited by Ben Lowe, who also made Gazza vs. Paul, Negreanu’s Vegas Hold ’Em and Behind Greatness: Team GB Diving this year for High Performance Originals.

All the High Performance Originals are available to subscribers of High Performance Plus, which is available via the High Performance app.

Filming started on What It Takes: Williams Racing at Williams HQ in Oxfordshire the morning after the British Grand Prix, with F1 Team Principal James Vowles encouraging staff to “break everything” in the journey to get Williams returning to poles, points and podiums.

The production includes strength training with champion driver Jamie Chadwick – Britain’s leading female racer who is mentoring Williams Academy driver Lia Block. Chadwick talks about her improvement competing for Andretti in Indy NXT in America, after recently becoming its first female race winner for 15 years.

One of the episodes includes “everyman” George, who isn’t a racing driver. He’s pitted against F1 driver Alex Albon, with his fitness assessed by performance coach, Patrick Harding. He tests George against Albon’s physical and cognitive pre-season scores to see how the two differ.

Production Crew Series Producer/Director & Editor – Ben Lowe Assistant Producer – George Goodenough Camera Operators – Jamie Carter, Ben Warburton Sound Recordists – Patrizio Tamborriello, Chris James

Ben Lowe, series producer/director of What It Takes: Williams Racing, said: “With history in the making at Williams, it was hugely enlightening to enter their world to produce this new series for High Performance Originals. We were in awe of James Vowles’ ambition and leadership, as one of the most impressive communicators I’ve ever filmed with.

“It was a pleasure to celebrate Jamie Chadwick, who continues to be a wonderful role model in motorsport, as she invited female karters to Williams HQ to hear what she has learned in her story so far and encourage girls to follow their track dreams like she has. And Patrick Harding gave us tremendous insight on what it takes to be a Formula 1 driver.”