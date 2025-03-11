Over 170 crew were onsite to produce Crufts this month, using 22 cameras, 10 outside broadcast trucks, provided by EMG / Gravity Media, and almost 15,000m of cable to broadcast the famous dog show to fans on Channel 4.

Sunset+Vine has been producing the event since it moved to Channel 4 from the BBC in 2009, creating a virtuous cycle of more content being created as the show’s popularity has grown. This year saw almost 20 hours broadcast over four days on More4 and Channel 4, as well as 11 hours-a-day on YouTube. There was also an array of social content, including 15 clips-a-day on Facebook, X and Instagram, and six-ten clips sent to TikTok, as well as onsite feature content such as vox pops, pre-event build up and post-event run downs.

2025 saw the addition of Ed Jackson joins as a second presenter plus Ellie Simmonds as second reporter and Ashleigh Butler as an additional presenter, with an extra four hours of content being shown on Channel 4 compared to 2024. A “sport” style has been introduced to the show by Sunset+Vine, with the company adding coverage of Flyball and Agility, brought alive by commentators more usually found at Premier League football grounds or at the Formula 1, since its arrival.

Clare Balding has fronted the presentation since 2009, alongside Jessica Holm and Peter Purves. Since then, the likes of reporter Radzi Chinyanganwa, plus commentators Laura Crombie and Alison Mitchell, have joined the burgeoning team.

To this end, a wirecam was added this year, bringing new angles to the action, and the crew also reflects this effort. It included hardcore live sport producers, directors and feature producers alongside Crufts specialists and digital/social preditors and shooter/producers. This team uses HDC-3300 Sony cameras, alongside three RF units, and some of the largest OBs in the UK - the Nova 112a, Nova 112b and Sirius.

Sunset+Vine chairman Jeff Foulser said: “This has been a great example of how a rights holder, a broadcaster and a production company can work so well together and develop an event and its broadcast with innovations and incremental improvements year on year. The viewing figures have always been strong with Best in Show consistently getting over 3m peak.”

The pair hope to continue growing the event, with continued excitement at what could be done next. Stephen Booth, programme editor, and leader of the production onsite, said: “Sunset+Vine have been producing Crufts for 15 years – and every year it’s a highlight for everyone working on it. There’s nothing like. For four days you can leave the outside world behind and lose yourself amidst thousands of dogs!”