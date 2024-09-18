The software and cloud-native live production and editing platform says it dramatically reduces the cost of sports production

GenAI specialist Ateliere used IBC2024 to launch software and cloud-native live production and editing platform, Ateliere Live.

Ateliere says it’s a more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly of approaching sports production.

It offers editing, mixing, graphics, and effects that are integrated on a single software platform.

The design of the product simplifies the creation of multiple production versions, says Ateliere, enabling easy output to more viewing platforms, including Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube at “a much lower cost than competing live production solutions.”

Ateliere Live utilises GPU processing and remote proxy capabilities that make it possible for video to stay in the GPU until just prior to distribution, instead of being repeatedly encoded and decoded through a chain of video processing steps.

This production pipeline, which Ateliere describes as unique, eliminates unnecessary steps and “significantly lowers the overall power requirements per production”.

Ateliere Live also makes it possible for latency, quality and cost to be independently tuned, based on revenue potential and the value of the audience.

All editing, events, camera selections and graphics overlays in Ateliere Live are available via a public API, enabling third-party applications to operate or interact with custom behavior.

Users can tailor live production parameters to fit different production workflow preferences, distribution platforms and viewer expectations, including Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube.

Meanwhile, as GenAI demands continue to drive GPU capabilities forward, Ateliere Live’s capabilities will in turn be enhanced.

The current capabilities of the software supports up to 70 cameras in a single GPU.

Dan Goman, chief executive officer, Ateliere, said: “Ateliere Live solves the hard challenges around live production, empowering customers to attain unprecedented levels of operational and environmental efficiencies. Adopting Ateliere Live will give your organisation a more flexible and efficient way of working and remove the complexity to produce better outcomes for your business.”

“An Ateliere Live production environment does not have to be a capital investment. You can provision an entirely new production pipeline on public or private cloud just for an event’s duration, freeing you from sunk investments in static studios and editing suites.”