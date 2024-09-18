The tiny transmitter is aimed at point-of-view footage, ref cams, drones and so on, and will be available soon

Vislink used IBC2024 for the European debut of its miniature wireless transmitter, the DragonFly V (pictured above).

The DragonFly is Vislink’s smallest HEVC HDR COFDM transmitter and has been designed to deliver real-time, high-quality video from point-of-view cameras, UAVs, and body-worn devices.

It provides broadcasters with the opportunity to capture first-person perspectives for live events, while maintaining robust, high-definition video transmission.

The DragonFly will be available “very soon” at a price that Vislink says will be “affordable”. It will have a range of 500m.

Vislink also used the event to showcase its Cliq OFDM transmitter (pictured above). This has been enhanced with DVB-T2 support, to ensure more reliable and higher-quality video transmission in high-stakes environments like live sports or breaking news coverage.

Vislink’s booth also featured an A2RL AI racing car, giving attendees a real-world demonstration of how Vislink’s transmitters are used to capture live video during high-speed racing events.

It also showcased recent projects captured with its automated production system, iQ (pictured above), which uses AI to produce content from live productions, without requiring human operators. The iQ was used to capture certain views for the host broadcast coverage of The Olympics.