The company is considering losing around 25-35 people from its production operations in London

IMG is reportedly planning to make around 25-35 people redundant from its production operations in London.

According to a Deadline story today, IMG may lay off around 5% of staff at Stockley Park as it responds to economic challenges impacting the sports production sector.

Staff at IMG were emailed yesterday and a meeting was held to explain the redundancy consultation process.

Any move would impact IMG Studios, based at Stockley Park, which produces Premier League coverage, Major League Soccer, Ryder Cup golf, DP World Tour, FIFA World Cup, UFC, EuroLeague, Saudi Pro League, Rugby World Cup, Wimbledon Championships, and more.

Broadcast Sport understands IMG has communicated a proposal involving potential headcount reductions within its Studios team to optimise operations and in light of current market conditions. We also know staffing levels at IMG are regularly reviewed to align with market conditions and industry-wide rising production costs.

Production teams working on the Premier League and European Tour golf will not be impacted by any redundancies.

Broadcast Sport contacted IMG to ask for a formal response, and the company said it wasn’t making any comment at this time.