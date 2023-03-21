FilmNova has appointed James Hopkins to the newly created role of commercial director.

His role is to expand the production company’s growth across live events, branded content, originals, and factual entertainment.

As part of this expansion, FilmNova has also taken on Paul Middleton as senior creative producer, Alan Ryan as senior producer and Lara Kirwin as production assistant.

Hopkins joins from Aurora where he was director of commercial development. At Aurora, he brought new clients to the company, including FIFA and Chelsea FC, and also picked up two series for the Olympic Channel. His CV also includes stints at Sunset+Vine and Sky Sports.

Hopkins will work alongside managing director Phil Sibson and both will report to FilmNova owner, The Great Run Company’s chief executive officer Paul Foster.

Foster said: “We’re delighted to welcome James to the team at FilmNova. We have exciting and ambitious plans to accelerate the growth of the business, and James brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the organisation, and ambition to match.”

Hopkins added: “I am thrilled to have joined the team at FilmNova as we expand the company’s offering across all formats of sports production and content creation. FilmNova has a proven track record in sports production, particularly in live athletics and triathlon coverage, and we are looking to build on our portfolio of live and documentary filmmaking.”

FilmNova was founded in 1988 as the television production arm of the Great Run Company. The organisation was established by Olympic Bronze Medallist, Sir Brendan Foster, and has offices in Newcastle and London. The company produces content globally for sports federations, rights holders, broadcasters, and brands.