Cubbon becomes COO while Hindhaugh joins as regional CEO for the UK, USA, Australia, and Middle East

EMG / Gravity Media has appointed Charlie Cubbon (pictured left) as COO and Jamie Hindhaugh (pictured right) as regional CEO for the UK, USA, Australia, and Middle East.

Cubbon joins EMG / Gravity Media from today, while Hindhaugh starts in July 2024.

Cubbon joins from Warner Bros. Discovery and has more than 20 years of experience “building and revitalising” businesses in entertainment, sports, networks, e-commerce, consumer, and supply chain sectors, says EMG / Gravity Media.

During his time at Warner Bros Discovery, he was VP – head of UK finance and supply chain; VP – head of commercial development UK & Ireland; and most recently VP – head of strategic planning and operations UK & Ireland.

Hindhaugh has over 30 years of experience within the industry, having held numerous roles at BT Sport, the BBC, and Warner Bros Discovery.

He is currently VP of content and host broadcast at WBD, and was previously head of BT Sport where he was responsible for supporting the transition and launch of TNT Sports in July 2023.

During his time at BT Sport he led the multiplatform channels business, responsible for the editorial, content and operational strategy and delivery.

In his new role at EMG / Gravity Media, Hindhaugh will be responsible for overseeing all operations, driving growth initiatives, and fostering relationships with clients, partners and stakeholders across the UK, USA, Australia, and Middle East regions.

Shaun Gregory, CEO of EMG / Gravity Media, said: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Charlie as our chief operating officer and Jamie as our regional CEO for the UK, USA, Australia & Middle East.

Charlie brings unparalleled experience and strategic vision to our leadership team, with a proven track record of building empowered working environments and driving high-performing teams. His dynamic leadership will be instrumental in propelling our global operations forward.

Similarly, Jamie’s extensive experience and strategic acumen make him the ideal candidate to lead our operations through an exciting phase of growth and development. Under his leadership, we are confident that our presence in these markets will continue to thrive, delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to Peter Bates as our interim Regional UK, USA, Australia & Middle East CEO for his leadership during the transition period.”

Cubbon added: “I am honoured to join EMG / Gravity Media at such a pivotal moment. The industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and I am eager to collaborate with the talented team to seize new opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the growth and success of EMG / Gravity Media. Together, we will chart a course for sustained growth and innovation, ensuring EMG / Gravity Media’s continued leadership in the industry.”

Hindhaugh said: “I am honoured to be joining EMG / Gravity Media. This is an exciting time for the combined company as we embark on this new chapter following the merger. I am committed to driving success and fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence within our UK, USA, Australia & Middle East operations. Together with our talented team, I am confident that we will achieve great things and continue to deliver value to our customers.”