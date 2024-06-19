LADbible has partnered with Uber Eats to launch a special Euro 2024-themed series of its Snack Wars YouTube series.

The three-part branded series features Thierry Henry and Kate Abdo, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, and Laura Woods and Ally Mccoist, and is part of a wider brand campaign that is running until the end of the tournament, 14 July. Limited edition “Snack Packs” from the series will be available from the Uber Eats app during the campaign.

LADbible also goes behind the scenes of the Snack Wars set to create additional content that features Uber Eats couriers delivering the snacks to the talent, as well as conduct vox-pops with fans, site takeovers and a variety of social-first formats on both SPORTBible and LADbible.

LA Ronayne, executive creative director for LADbible Group said: “Our partnership with Uber Eats taps into a huge opportunity to get the attention of millions of our fans with a very special sponsorship. For the first time we’ve taken our most successful entertainment format, crafted an integrated story and extended it across a variety of wider creative content — all to engage Uber Eats customers in a big way. The whole team can’t wait to support the nation with emotional support snacks this Euros.”

Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing for Uber and Uber Eats said “We’re thrilled to be the first-ever brand partner for Snacks Wars working with some of the country’s top football talent and helping people get their match snacks, effortlessly this summer on Uber Eats.”

You can watch the first episode of the series, with Thierry Henry and Kate Abdo, below.