A total of 36 cameras will show TV viewers unique shots, and the game will also be shown during an eight-hour social media live stream

LaLiga has unveiled details of the scale of its production of the forthcoming El Clásico (any match between rival clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid).

The match will be shown via the LaLiga TV channel on broadcaster M+ with production by Grup MediaPro, through an ambitious broadcasting operation including 36 cameras to show viewers unique shots.

It will feature two ultra slow cameras that will follow the leading players from each team, two high speed pole cameras and five cinematic cameras with super slow motion replays, exclusive to LaLiga and MediaPro.

Carlos Martínez will commentate the match, with Axel Torres, Bernd Schuster and Joaquín providing the punditry, while Isabel Forner will be pitchside.

LaLiga’s TV channel will run dedicated match programming throughout the week and there will be a special one-hour pre-match preview.

El Clásico also has a huge reach among the more than 219 million followers LaLiga has on social media. LaLiga will be hosting a special eight-hour live stream, which will be available on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Twitch and X. During the stream, a historic match will be shown, different influencers will take part in the stream, and live link-ups will be featured, including with the Watch Party in Los Angeles.