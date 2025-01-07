Patrycja Foltynowicz, Harrison Taylor, Amy Woods, Thomas Clayton and Beth Marsch have all joined the company

Cloud-based remote production specialist Limitless broadcast has unveiled a raft of new hires to support its continued expansion and growth.

The staff are to cover work, both at Limitless’s UK Remote Production Hub and in the field on location, and have been recruited to bolster technical and operational teams including vision and sound engineering, camera supervision, planning and logistics.

Patrycja Foltynowicz joins the camera team, having previously worked on global sporting events including the Paris 2024 Olympics, English Premier League and British Horse Racing as well as studio shows such as Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Harrison Taylor joins the operations department, having gained experience from his time at EMG / Gravity Media and IMG working on projects including Tennis Grand Slams, The Hundred and Golfing World.

Amy Woods has been recruited to the Limitless sound team. Her CV includes English Premier League football, World Darts, cricket and the National TV Awards for EMG / Gravity Media as well as Glastonbury and Board Masters festivals.

Meanwhile, Thomas Clayton and Beth Marsch have joined the Limitless broadcast engineering team.

Clayton joined from Solent University where he was heavily involved with Sonar Production’s live coverage of Solent Kestrels Basketball.

Marsch has joined from the University of York where she was the driving force behind student TV channel, YSTV. Her credits include T20 cricket, International ODIs and The Hundred.

Claire Wilkie, CEO at Limitless, said: “We are thrilled to be adding strength and depth to our brilliant engineering and operational departments as we continue to grow and serve our clients and partners worldwide. We are delighted to welcome Patrycja, Harrison, Amy, Tom and Beth to the Limitless family”.

PICTURED (From left, clockwise): Patrycja Foltynowicz, Harrison Taylor, Beth Marsch, Thomas Clayton and Amy Woods