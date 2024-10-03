The facility contains four large multifunction production control rooms, a master control room and several multi-function rooms

Remote and cloud production specialist Limitless Broadcast has expanded its remote production hub in Woking, England, to cater for growing demand.

The hub contains four large multifunction production control rooms, a master control room and several multi-function rooms for commentary, post-production, analysis and television match official/ VAR adjudication.

In the production control rooms, each gallery seat can be repurposed to suit the needs of the director, production team, replay, graphics, sound and digital team.

The galleries include UHD HDR/ SDR vision mixers, EVS XT-Via replay servers, Chryon prime graphics engines and HTML5 graphics solutions.

Each position is equipped with an IP talkback panel and KVM routing for access to the appropriate devices.

Cients also have access to tools including Piero for sports analysis and EVS XtraMotion AI-based slo-mo system.

Limitless says the rooms use energy efficient LED lighting “that allows circadian rhythm colour hues to aid crew welfare”.

The remote production hub has full power backup and redundant connectivity. It’s contented to BT Tower for traditional program delivery as well as a internet delivery tools including SRT and RTMP.

The hub has been designed to work with Limitless’ modular outside broadcast infrastructure. This breaks down venue-side equipment into modules that enable facilities to be deployed on site in an efficient way, while minimising cable runs, rig time, physical and carbon footprint as well as cost.

Limitless facilities have recently delivered the England women’s international rugby fixtures played at Twickenham and Kingsholm. This was broadcast on BBC1 and iPlayer and featured 10 match cameras, 1+3 pitch side presentation position, head injury assessment, citing feeds, referee microphones, and return vision feeds for the venue big screens. Domestic (BBC) and international world feed commentary positions were facilitated on the gantry.

Ben Harper, Limitless CTO, said “Whether facilitating the production of mainstream sports such as Rugby Union, football, aquatics, cycling, and gymnastics, or multi-format social-first shows, our state-of-the-art galleries ensure that each project receives the same level of precision and care every time. The multi-function control rooms enable us to handle a wide variety of productions simultaneously, from largescale live broadcasts to tailored digital productions. Our goal is to empower our clients to get the most out of every production, keeping editorial values front and centre, no maber the size or scope, ensuring efficient, seamless service across the board.”

Claire Wilkie, Limitless’ CEO added “Our approach to remote production has been refined over the years to offer a uniquely agile, robust and resilient OB solution. As the technology continues to evolve, we’re unlocking more potential, allowing us to deliver ever more scalable productions across an international market that includes live events, sport, education and non-scripted formats such as reality shows and observational documentaries. This workflow gives us a distinct advantage, ensuring our clients benefit from cuing-edge innovation that keeps pace with their growing needs. This latest expansion equips us to provide the ultimate flexibility, empowering creative freedom for clients, with the smallest possible footprint.”

A fifth MFG is currently under development to add additional capacity early next year.