Little Dot Studios has unveiled two TikTok series, Lets Settle It and Meet The Clubs, after investing in Formation Games.

The series focus on opening up the conversation on club ownership and finding the most fascinating stories in football to tell. In eight-part Let’s Settle It, SDS sports podcasters and TikTok creators Liban Abdullahi and Faysal Hassan will debate some of the hottest topics in the game, such as which club has the best fans. Each will make their case, before throwing it to the fans to decide.

In Meet The Clubs, digital creator Mitch Tucker and Sky Sports presenter Olivia Buzaglo visit some of the most fascinating clubs across the country to delve deeper into how they’re run and what makes them unique.

These short-form shows come after the production company invested in Formation Games, an independent sports game studio. Its inaugural game, CLUB, a mobile, free-to-play digital football club ownership game, will be launched in 2024. The game will utilise real-world player performances to allow owners to build their dream club from the ground up, as well as be a social destination for fans to create and build a digital football club with millions of other players around the world.

This is Little Dot’s first investment in esports, following on from its work with David Beckham-owned Guild Esports.

Jonty Barnes, CEO of Formation Games, said: “We believe that high-quality, scroll-stopping content defines the CLUB entertainment experience, both in-game and in how we communicate the CLUB experience to the world. Little Dot Studios speaks our language and has an innate ability to connect with audiences and communities around the world with long and short-form content, and we’re very proud to have them as investors and partners for the launch of CLUB and beyond.”

Dan Jones, CEO of Little Dot Studios, added: “Investing in Formation Games is significant for us as it illustrates our continued commitment to driving digital evolution, whether that’s platforms or content. I remember fondly the weeks lost to Championship Manager ‘93 and the chance to be part of this social gaming experience is incredibly exciting.”