Lorton Entertainment will produce Wayne and Coleen Rooney’s next project.

The company produced Rooney, a documentary about the former England, Manchester United, and Everton player’s life on and off the field that is on Prime Video, and Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, a documentary on Coleen’s social media sting to catch who had been leaking stories to the press that is on Disney+.

Although Lorton produced the pair’s first two documentaries, it did have to beat “a number” of other production companies to this agreement. The Rooneys and Lorton will now work on the details of what the project will be.

Julian Bird, founder and CEO of Lorton Entertainment, said: “Lorton Entertainment is delighted to have agreed this deal with the Rooneys. Over the next three-to-four months, our focus will be on developing the many possibilities for the project. Although we have already been approached by a number of streaming companies, any scheduled release should not be expected until late 2024, or early 2025.”

Broadcast Sport spoke to Rooney director Matt Smith about how he worked with Wayne and Coleen Rooney on the all-access documentary last year.