The campaign includes a short film with Jack Grealish playing FC24 with One City Disability participant and super fan, Lucas.

Manchester City’s charity, City in the Community, has released a short video to mark its partnership with Nissan as the club’s equality, diversity and inclusion partner.

The video features Manchester City’s Jack Grealish playing FC24 with One City Disability participant and super fan, Lucas.

Nissan has been involved in the City in the Community programme since 2021, growing the One City Disability scheme, including supporting Powerchair Football sessions by purchasing eight new chairs.

Sam Dainty, head of partnerships and fundraising at City in the Community, said: “We’re delighted to announce Nissan is expanding its previous support. Inclusion is embedded into City in the Community, and we are passionate about breaking down barriers to participation so people in Greater Manchester can achieve their full potential.

“This relationship has been incredibly successful so far and we look forward to sustaining, and developing exciting opportunities for, our disability and LGBTQ+ work throughout this new agreement.”

Andrew Humberstone, managing director at Nissan GB, added: “This new partnership builds on many successful collaborations since 2021. I look forward to seeing City in the Community continue its great work throughout 2024 and beyond.”

City in the Community will celebrate its new partnership with Nissan at Manchester City’s home fixture on Sunday; International Day of People with Disabilities.

Activities include One City Disability showcase events on the stadium footprint before kick-off, as well as matchday interviews with Lucas about his one-in-a-lifetime experience and Nissan Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador, Richard Whitehead.