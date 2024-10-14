The film, called Our Phil, tells the story of Foden’s journey from playing on the streets of Stockport to starring at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City has released a documentary telling Phil Foden’s story.

The film, made by City Studios, focuses on how Foden has gone from playing on the streets of Stockport to starring at the Etihad Stadium for City and England.

The documentary is available exclusively on Manchester City’s D2C platform, CITY+, and includes interviews with early coaches and team-mates that helped him on his rise to the first team.

Those interviewed include Foden’s former Academy coaches Patrick Vieira, Gareth Taylor and Nick Power, old team-mates including Ed Francis and Joel Latibeaudiere and current City players Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones.

England under-17 winning coach Steve Cooper and Three Lions team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White also look back on the 2017 World Cup triumph when Foden launched himself onto the international stage.

Vincent Kompany, Patrick Vieira and Txiki Begiristain also share their thoughts on Foden in the film.