MLS and Apple TV+ have partnered with Box To Box to produce a behind-the-scenes docuseries on the American football league.

The eight-episode series is currently in production, has access to players, coaches and teams and promises an, “insider’s view into the league.” It will follow the 2024 campaign from preseason through to the MLS Cup Final.

Executive producers for the series are Box To Box founders James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, as well as its head of sport and factual Warren Smith. Box To Box has already produced Make Or Break, a behind-the-scenes docuseries following top level surfers, for Apple TV+, and is also well known for making Netflix’s Drive To Survive (F1), Break Point (tennis), Full Swing (golf), and Unchained (Tour de France) series.

Apple holds the global live rights to MLS, after signing a ground-breaking 10-year deal in 2022. IMG produces its live coverage alongside NEP, with Sportec and Deltatre providing data and visualisations. The arrival of Lionel Messi in the competition has drawn attention, and Apple and MLS are also working on two other documentaries: Messi Meets America and Messi’s World Cup: The Rise Of A Legend.