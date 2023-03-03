Sportec Solutions and Deltatre will create and visualise enhanced data feeds from all MLS matches to power Apple’s MLS Season Pass.

Sportec, which is a joint venture between Deltatre and the DFL, the German football league, will provide and integrate advanced gathering, storage, analysis, distribution and analytics of live event and tracking match data which will be used by MLS and its clubs. It will cover every MLS, Leagues Cup and MLS NEXTPRO match.

The multi-year agreement is part of MLS Emerging Ventures, which works on new fan engagement techniques.

This data will be used as part of the coverage on Apple’s MLS Season Pass - which launched last month. IMG and NEP Group are on board for production of all games, with over 2,000 hours of live programming to be created through the season.

The Sportec technology builds on MLS’ distribution deal with IMG Arena, and will see 12 of Tracab’s next generation 4K cameras capture real-time skeletal tracking data from every stadium. This information will be analyzed in the cloud and then provided to fans via MLS broadcasts and to MLS coaches. IMG Arena will distribute this data to media, technology and sports betting companies around the globe.

Stats and visualizations will include attacking zones, expected goals, player speed, match momentum, entries into the attacking third, passing efficiency, and shot efficiency. Deltatre will be responsible for bringing these to screen in graphics and visualisations, with further statistics to be developed through the season.

Chris Schlosser, MLS SVP of Emerging Ventures, said: “Major League Soccer continues to be at the forefront of utilizing data and technology to positively enhance the fan experience by providing unique insights that bring fans closer to the game. By partnering with Sportec Solutions and Deltatre, we will continue to push the envelope with what is possible when you combine ground-breaking technology with a progressive approach to data to provide our tech-savvy fans a reimagined next-generation experience.”

Andrea Marini, CEO at Deltatre and Sportec Solutions board member, added: “Having partnered with MLS since 2021, we are thrilled to expand our remit and work in tandem with our subsidiary, Sportec Solutions, to deliver industry-leading data services for one of the world’s most forward-thinking soccer leagues, as they begin a new cycle with Apple TV.

“At Deltatre, we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the viewing experience, and this appointment highlights the power of our collective expertise, innovative approach, and commitment to excellence.”

Christian Holzer, managing director at Sportec Solutions, commented: “We are delighted to partner with MLS as the official data creation provider. It is testament to the quality of our data and analysis capabilities that MLS has chosen us to provide these services, and we are excited to align with them and provide the League with complete control of their own data and technology roadmap.”