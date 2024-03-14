The aim is to create a remote acquisition and production workflow that integrates MRMC’s AFC-180 Robotic Heads with the Pixelscope platform

Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) has partnered with AI-automated live sports production specialist Pixelscope to bring together MRMC’s robotic hardware products and Pixelscope’s advanced tracking and autonomous production software.

Together, MRMC and Pixelscope aim to create an end-to-end remote acquisition and production workflow that integrates MRMC’s AFC-180 Robotic Heads with the Pixelscope platform.

The companies have already worked together on a number of USA table tennis competitions.

Pixelscope is an AI-powered sports broadcasting system designed for single-user operation. It accurately tracks the ball and players, providing real-time 3D trajectories. It also collects image, audio, and time-series data to create insights that are integrated into the final production of AI-automated live sports broadcasts.

Pixelscope also has the capability to automatically generate highlights of key moments.

The integration of AI tracking systems and broadcast robotics enhances efficiency, accuracy, and innovation.

It enables the automation of processes, the reduction of human error, and 24/7 operation, while delivering personalised content based on viewer preferences.

AI and robotics also enable remote broadcasting.

Marius Merten, sports broadcast manager at MRMC, said: “Pixelscope has developed a very comprehensive software solution that complements our hardware products. It was clear to me from the very first meeting that our two companies are a perfect match. Together, we can deliver a complete product that sports broadcast production has never seen before. It opens up many new possibilities to take sports productions to a new level. The focus here is on cost savings despite a high production standard. I am delighted to be working with my colleagues at Pixelscope to create something so unique.“

Kei Kwon, CEO at Pixelscope, adds: “We’ve been working for several years to create the perfect AI solution to provide the most accurate sports data with high standard quality and to deliver this in a cost-effective way that can also open doors from the groups that get fewer spotlights, such as youth and amateurs, to the professional leagues. MRMC’s range of camera robotic solutions and expertise in motion makes them the ideal partner for us to continue towards our goal of making Pixelcast the go-to solution for more professional leagues and tournaments regardless of their tiers or sports. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this collaboration.”