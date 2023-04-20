XtraMotion 2.0 slashes the speed of producing super slo-mo clips from 20-seconds to 5-seconds

EVS used NAB 2023 to release version 2.0 of XtraMotion, its AI-driven super slow-motion generator.

Building on the first release of XtraMotion in 2021, the 2.0 iteration expands the service from being purely cloud-based to on-prem, which dramatically speeds up the processing time to create super slow-motion.

XtraMotion creates smooth 350fps super slo-mo content from any camera angle. Replay operators can clip any content from anywhere on the network, render it to super slow-motion and play it back seconds later from their EVS replay server.

It can create high-quality super slow-motion content from any camera, and can also create the same effect on archive content too.

XtraMotion 2.0 was tested at The Super Bowl before being rolled out to the marketplace.

EVS head of marketing and communications Sébastien Verlaine told Broadcast Tech at NAB 2023: “XtraMotion 2.0 slashes the turnaround time for creating super slow-mo clips from 20-seconds in the cloud to 5-seconds on-prem. This makes it possible for super slow-mo replays to be shown in the first set of replays, which is a huge change for our customers.

“XtraMotion is a game changer, removing the requirement to have super slow-motion cameras to create super slow-motion output, enabling you to create beautiful slow-mo images from any camera source, even including helmet cameras. Our machine learning patented algorithm provides high quality results very quickly, reducing production costs for our customers while increasing their possibilities for live storytelling.”